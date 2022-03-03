Search

03 Mar 2022

Active Retirement Ireland honours Kildare digital ambassador, John Malone (84)

Digital ambassador John Malone, Kill, with Maureen Kavanagh, Anne Drury and Liz Roche

03 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

The first Active Retirement Ireland digital ambassador from Kildare graduated at a special event in the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in Dublin.

Volunteer John Malone from Kill, will be leading free digital skills classes for older people in their communities as part of the Vodafone Ireland Foundation Hi Digital programme, in partnership with Active Retirement Ireland and ALONE.

Over the past three months, he has undergone technology training, Hi Digital train-the-trainer training and Hi Digital platform training.

The Hi Digital programme has been developed to empower older people in Ireland to build basic and essential digital skills, and help them to stay connected in their communities. Active Retirement Ireland in-person classes will follow the Vodafone Ireland Foundation Hi Digital online learning platform and cover essential topics including using the internet, using smartphones, sending emails, keeping in touch through social media or video calling, accessing online banking and government services, and shopping and making electronic payments online.

Tuition is also provided in online communication and recreational services including how to use WhatsApp, watch television or listen to the radio online, plan driving routes and other travel, and book events, outings and holidays online.

Maureen Kavanagh, CEO of Active Retirement Ireland, said: “Digital exclusion of older people is a real and growing problem in Ireland, and one that is leading to increased feelings of isolation and disconnectedness. Through this new stage of the Hi Digital programme, our digital ambassador-led, in-person classes will further support older people’s participation online. This will help ensure they have the appropriate access and skills to engage with digital services, along with expanding the possibilities on offer to them from the digital shift. We are so proud of our digital ambassadors who have given up so much of their time for training and who now want to share their skills with others in their communities.”

Newly conferred digital ambassador John Malone, 84, said: “The Hi Digital programme is so important and a great way for older people who may not be confident going online to get that bit of guidance and support they need, whatever their skill level. Being able to do your banking, keep in touch with people through video calls and check latest information about government services, events, even bus timetables can make such a difference and I am pleased to be a digital ambassador and support others who would like to develop their skills.”

John Malone

Older people wishing to learn or refresh their digital skills can start today with the free, self-guided Hi Digital online courses, in both English and Irish, at www.hidigital.ie. The online courses can be completed at home, either independently or with help from friends, family or other people in their community.

