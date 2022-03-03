Kildare groups  looking forward to online Adult Learners’ Festival event 

Four Kildare adult learner groups are eagerly looking forward to taking part in the ‘Stories of Renewal’ online Adult Learners’ Festival event on Thursday, March 10 at 11am.

The Breakout ArtGroup from Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) Athy, The Horticulture group at Curragh Family Resource Centre, Knit and Knatter in Monasterevin and Celbridge ShareRing Skills have been exploring community education over the last fifteen weeks. These groups have been working on their own and together and they are now ready to share that learning. Admission to the online celebration is free but registration is essential at www.communityeducationkwetb.ie



It’s all part of the national AONTAS Adult Learner Festival supported by KWETB, Community Education – Kildare. This year the theme of the festival in Kildare, ‘Stories of Renewal’, addresses the emergence from the pandemic but also personal and collective experiences of renewal in life and nature.



Knit and Knatter in Monasterevin seek to create peace and provide a safe space for women. The group has many dimensions including a wellness group, charitable works, an art group with an annual exhibition, and citizenship education in the local community including voter education. For this year's Adult Learners’ Festival, the group has engaged in basket making and willow weaving. The group will be highlighting the start of their willow sculpture in the Hopkins Garden in Monasterevin on Tuesday, March 8 between 11am and 1pm and all are welcome.



The Breakout Art Group is a group of like-minded individuals who get together each week using Zoom to deliver programs like pottery and art classes.

“Through our art, we break down barriers that reflect confidence in our abilities, to exert control over one's own motivation, self-esteem, and social environment. We motivate and encourage those in isolation due to COVID, reduce stress and encourage self-esteem, by supporting our members,” it said.

This year they have delved deeper into the making of ceramics.



ShareRing Skills is a voluntary visual arts and craft group, with interests in inclusion and the environment. They offer space for creativity, fun and social interaction and are open to all abilities. Operating on a low or no-cost basis providing volunteer skilled tuition, and materials. Diversity and disability friendly, all adults are welcome. Join them in Celbridge Community Library on Mondays from 10.20am - 12.30pm on a drop-in and long-term membership basis. For this year's festival, they have been exploring the topics of Sustainability and Resilience. Further information at www.Shareringskillscelbridge.ie



The horticulture group at Curragh Family Resource Centre have been sharing knowledge and skills about gardening and nature since last Autumn. They have been exploring the seasons, getting to know each other and utilising the spaces of the garden at the Family Resource Centre in the Curragh. Coming to the group has reminded them of the absolute pleasures of growing your own vegetables, watching the tiny seeds grow as the cycle of nature produces an abundance of fresh and tasty vegetables. As part of their journey, they are renewing strawberry beds and planting an orchard, the fruits of which will be shared with the community.



Further information on this year’s Adult Learners’ Festival is available at 087-9586455 or by email communityedkildare@kwetb.ie