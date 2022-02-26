Kildare Animals In Need: A new life for rescued Bichon Frise Louie

Last year we featured a Bichon Frise named Curly who had been abandoned on the side of the road and came to us from the pound.

His appearance suggested that he hadn’t been treated very well and he had a heavily matted coat that looked like it had never been trimmed.

He was very popular with all the volunteers at the shelter because of his abundant energy.

He was adopted last October and we are delighted to say that he is enjoying his new home in the company of two other Bichons, Mitch and Howie.

Curly is now called Louie and he turned two last week.

His owners John and Patricia said that at first when they adopted Louie it took a while for him to get used to being in a house and he didn’t seem to understand affection.

He must have spent his early years outdoors with little human contact.

He is getting loads of affection now and enjoys walking in the Curragh with Mitch and Harry followed by long snoozes curled up on the couch.

We need clothes!

Our charity shop Noah's Ark would be very glad to receive any donations of clothes, in saleable condition. The shop in Cutlery Road Newbridge is open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

There are ongoing roadworks in Cutlery Road for another few weeks. We can arrange a donation drop-off at the shelter in Athgarvan on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

If you intend calling to the shelter please phone in advance on 086 3413017 so that we can expect your visit. The Eircode for the shelter is W12 EV60.

All profits from Noah's Ark go to the support of the animals in our care. None of our volunteers are paid.

Thank you

The KWWSPCA would like to thank Nichola Kennedy of Kilcullen Opticians, and her staff, for their support of the Society. In the latest newsletter from Kilcullen Opticians to their many clients, they have asked for donations to the KWWSPCA in support of the work of the charity. This is very much appreciated, and we hope we get a good response.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

