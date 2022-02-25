Fundraising campaign for Kildare mum of two who is battling cancer for the third time

The family of a young Kildare mum have set up a go fund me page to raise funds to help her through her cancer treatment.

Carmel O'Reilly (Swords) launched the campaign to help her cousin Sarah Swords from Rathangan.

"Sarah is 37 years-old and a single mom of two little girls, who was first diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer six years ago. After a mastectomy and long road of treatment Sarah started to get back to a good place only for three years later to become very ill again and hear that the cancer had spread and got more aggressive," said Carmel.

"Once again she fought hard and to the surprise of all her family friends and the doctors she started to recover. She stayed positive has been living her life best she can, raising her two girls and staying strong, all while continuing with regular treatments and visits to the hospital each fortnight, But sadly just last week Sarah got more bad news the cancer has spread again. This time will be her third time in six years. We know it can’t be cured but in a few weeks she will start a new treatment that she has never had before."

Carmel said she was setting up the page up in the hope of raising money to help Sarah with the financial costs that go with having cancer, travel expenses up and down to hospital and also "to let her concentrate on her health and put all her strength into spending time with her two little girls and making beautiful memories. Any donations would be much appreciated."

Sarah is very strong and brave. She is a great mother and loves her little girls."

The go fund me page can be accessed by clicking here.