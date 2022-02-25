Search

25 Feb 2022

PHOTOS: Millies opens at Kildare Village

Brian Dowling visits the new boutique with MD Joann Mahon

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 3:31 PM

Milles.ie has opened a new boutique at Kildare Village.

The state-of the art pop-up boutique opened its doors today to a huge queue of new and existing customers delighted to browse the latest offering from Millies. Excited shoppers filled the beautiful new boutique when it opened this morning at 9am with the first 100 customers also receiving a luxury beauty giftbag.

Joann Mahon, Kildare-born entrepreneur and MD of Millies spoke at the opening.

“I am delighted to be opening our first pop-up beauty boutique in Kildare Village and it is particularly poignant to be opening in my hometown of Kildare. The shopping experience offered in Kildare Village sits so well with our luxury brand portfolio so it was a natural fit for Millies. We look forward to meeting our loyal customers in person and also welcoming new faces to the wonderful world of Millies over the next few weeks," she said.

With brands like Image Skincare, Environ, Murad, Pureology, Redken, Olaplex, Hot Tools, L’Oréal Steampod, Alfaparf, Color Wow, Moroccanoil, GHD and Bare by Vogue on offer, the new boutique will be a haven for Irish beauty fans.

 

Queues at Kildare Village this morning for the opening

 

The Millies beauty boutique is now open from 9am to 7pm daily, with late opening until 8pm Thursday and Friday in Kildare Village.

 

