County Wicklow's Hollywood Community Forum AGM takes place next month

Hollywood, Co Wicklow. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
Hollywood community forum
The Annual General Meeting on of the Hollywood Community Forum will take place Monday, March 7 in the Hollywood Community Centre at 8pm.
Hollywood Community Forum, established in 2017, actively engages with the local authority and various state bodies regarding issues and concerns affecting the community of Hollywood along with raising awareness of the positive impact recreation projects would have on our wellbeing, health and community spirit.
"Community consultation and involvement is paramount in getting positive outcomes, we welcome community groups and individuals with to come on board with us so we can make a positive and effective team. The Hollywood Community Forum looks forward to seeing you on March 7," said the group.
If you would like to contact the Hollywood Community Forum on any issue, concerns or suggestions you may do so at the following numbers and email address.
Hollywood Community Forum: hollywoodcommunityforum1@ gmail.com
