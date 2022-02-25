Search

25 Feb 2022

County Wicklow's Hollywood Community Forum AGM takes place next month

County Wicklow's Hollywood Community Forum AGM takes place next month

Hollywood, Co Wicklow. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Hollywood community forum

The Annual General Meeting on of the Hollywood Community Forum will take place Monday, March 7 in the Hollywood Community Centre at 8pm.
Hollywood Community Forum, established in 2017, actively engages with the local authority and various state bodies regarding issues and concerns affecting the community of Hollywood along with raising awareness of the positive impact recreation projects would have on our wellbeing, health and community spirit.
"Community consultation and involvement is paramount in getting positive outcomes, we welcome community groups and individuals with to come on board with us so we can make a positive and effective team. The Hollywood Community Forum looks forward to seeing you on March 7," said the group.
If you would like to contact the Hollywood Community Forum on any issue, concerns or suggestions you may do so at the following numbers and email address.
Hollywood Community Forum: hollywoodcommunityforum1@ gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media