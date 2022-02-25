Search

25 Feb 2022

KILDARE PARADES UPDATE: Monastervin St Patrick's Day parade to be replaced by family fun day

Donald Trump made an appearance at the last parade in Monasterevin

There won't be a St Patrick's Day parade in Monasterevin this year, however The People’s Market and Friends are holding a Fun Day in Monasterevin Community Centre from 11am to 4pm.

Various events are organised including an outdoor market, Craf -Teacup Cafe, free children’s art classes from 11.30 to 2pm, children art exhibition, Morrissey School of Irish Dance, wheel of fortune, giant games, and a schools colouring competition.

There will be music by Eugene and friends, Mick & Co. Lord Edward Own Re-enactment group, and line dancing. People are invited to come along and enjoy a great family fun day.

