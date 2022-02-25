KILDARE PARADES UPDATE: Monastervin St Patrick's Day parade to be replaced by family fun day

There won't be a St Patrick's Day parade in Monasterevin this year, however The People’s Market and Friends are holding a Fun Day in Monasterevin Community Centre from 11am to 4pm.
Various events are organised including an outdoor market, Craf -Teacup Cafe, free children’s art classes from 11.30 to 2pm, children art exhibition, Morrissey School of Irish Dance, wheel of fortune, giant games, and a schools colouring competition.
There will be music by Eugene and friends, Mick & Co. Lord Edward Own Re-enactment group, and line dancing. People are invited to come along and enjoy a great family fun day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.