Council asks for revised plans for Kildare duplexes in key location in the town

Kildare County Council has asked for further information on plans to build apartments near the centre of Kildare town.

Padell Homes wants to construct a three storey residential building consisting of two three-bedroom duplex style apartments at Cross Keys at the junction of Monasterevin Road/Claregate Street/Cleamore Road.

On February 18, the council said given that the existing buildings in the area were predominantly two storey, the applicant should submit revised plans for a two storey development.

It said "having regard to the prominent corner location of the site, the location of the site within the Kildare Town Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) and the character of the surrounding area" the planning authority considers the proposal inappropriate "by virtue of its scale, build and massing".

It wants the developer to submit revised plans of a "more sensitive design" in terms of the historic context of the location. It also requested an urban design statement, a shadow study, a visual impact assessment, an architectural assessment and an archaeological inspection of the site prior to any construction taking place.

The applicant now has six months to respond.