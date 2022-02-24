Kildare parkrun goes green for positive ageing in three parkrun locations

A number of groups in Kildare have come together to create an event highlighting the importance of physical activity as we age.

For many people the idea of physical activity is often associated with gym based exercise or strength training. The HSE Health Promotion Team with local partners Healthy Ireland, Older Voice Kildare, Kildare County Council, Kildare Sports Partnership, Kildare library services, County Kildare LEADER Partnership and Parkrun are hoping to show that walking can be fun, social and even the smallest sustainable changes to your movement minutes every day, can have considerable health benefits physically and mentally.

“There will be an especially big welcome for older people at three County Kildare Parkruns this Saturday February 26. Many older people already take part in this fun activity and we hope to see many more participate on Saturday by walking, running some or all of the 5km. Fresh air, some activity, a chat and some spot prizes – no better way to start your Saturday,” said Margaret McQuillan, Head of Service Health Wellbeing, Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow Community Healthcare.

The parkrun begins at 9.30am at Naas Racecourse, Castletown House in Celbridge and The Harbour in Kilcock.

"We are inviting you to join in our walk, wear green to promote positive ageing and put a #SpringInYourStep. Linking with Kildare parkrun in three venues we would love you to come along and take part in our special event on February 26 at 9:30am in each location. There is no pressure to complete the full 5km, though of course you can if you wish," said the organisers.

"Free t-shirts will be given out to those taking part on the day along with some goodie bags and spot prizes! The key to these events is to come along, whether you want to walk, roll, run or volunteer. This will be a lovely social outdoor event and most importantly there will be lots of people joining for their first time too."

Registering for parkrun events using the link attached gives you access to join any parkrun event you wish to attend www.parkrun.ie/ register/. Thanks to Kildare Library Services you can also drop into Naas, Kilcock or Celbridge library up until February 25 and the staff are there to help with registering and printing the barcode for the event.

Naas parkrun location is Naas Racecourse and access is from the Tipper Road off the Blessington Road. The walk takes place on the ambulance track so about 600M from the car park so please allow time to get there. It's a nice flat 2.5 loops of the ambulance track which is a total of 5km, no need to worry you can always start with one lap and build it up as the weeks go on.

Celbridge parkrun location is in Castletown House the starting point is just a few hundred meters from the front of the house. This route is 2 laps a nice scenic route with sighted support/assistance available for people who are visually impaired.

Kilcock parkrun location is on the canal towpath. From train station walk over the canal bridge towards town and turn left onto canal towpath. Start is approx 200m from here. This route is out and back on trail paths along the canal.

This event is a collaboration between Parkrun Ireland, Healthy Kildare, HSE, Older Voices Kildare, Kildare County Council, Age Friendly Kildare, Kildare Sports Partnership, County Kildare LEADER Partnership, SICAP and Kildare Library Services and demonstrates the high level of collaborative working in County Kildare that can only lead to better health outcomes for those in the County.

For further information contact Laura by emailing: healthyirecoord@ countykildarelp.ie