BREAKING: Gardaí investigating assault on man in Newbridge, Kildare that occurred on Monday, 21 February

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an assault on a man in his twenties in the town of Newbridge, Kildare.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochana said that the incident occurred at roughly 2:55pm on Monday, February 21.
They added that the man sustained non-life threatening injuries during the assault, and that no arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.
