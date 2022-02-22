Search

22 Feb 2022

Senior garda praises 'courage and bravery' of woman repeatedly raped by Kildare ex-soldier

Niall Kennedy sentenced to 10 years in jail for crimes

The Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin

22 Feb 2022 4:18 PM

A senior investigating garda has praised the courage and bravery of a woman who was repeatedly raped by a former soldier from Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Niall Kennedy (31), of Standhouse Lawns in Newbridge was jailed yesterday for 10 years for a 'cynical and cold campaign of rape' against a woman with whom he had been in a controlling and violent relationship.

The victim was in her early 20s when she met Mr Kennedy in December 2016 on the Tinder dating app. They began a relationship, which turned into violence and harassment over the subsequent months.

Mr Kennedy had been convicted by a jury last December of 12 counts of rape on 11 different occasions in August 2017. He was also convicted of harassment on multiple occasions between February and August 2017, and of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to the woman. Mr Kennedy continues to deny the charges and does not accept the jury verdicts.

Speaking after yesterday's sentencing, the senior investigating officer in the case praised the courage and bravery of the victim. Superintendent Ian Lackey said the woman had been through a traumatic experience and the gardai hoped she would be able to start rebuilding her life.

" In my experience it is one of the most harrowing cases," he said.

He also said the Gardai were there to listen, help and assist in any way they can and he asked that any other person in a similar predicament come forward and report to the Gardai.

