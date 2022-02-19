Search

19 Feb 2022

Whopping EuroMillions win for lucky Kildare player in Friday night's draw

Laura Coats

19 Feb 2022

One Kildare EuroMillions player is €349,382 better off this Saturday after scooping a EuroMillions prize in last Friday night's draw.

The winner matched five numbers and one lucky star in a ticket which was bought at the Circle K on the Dublin Road in Athy on Wednesday, February 16.

The winning numbers for in the February 18 EuroMillions draw were: 25, 38, 41, 43, 50 and lucky stars 06, 10.

According to the National Lottery, the Kildare player is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €349,382, and then keep it in a safe place. The Friday night winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “A EuroMillions player in Kildare certainly got their weekend started in style with a win of €349,382. The Athy winner matched five numbers and one lucky star to scoop their incredible Friday night prize. We are now appealing to players who may have purchased their tickets in the Athy area to carefully check their tickets as one lucky player has a ticket worth €349,382. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their prize.”

