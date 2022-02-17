Three Kildare venues for Operation Transformation 5km family walks/runs

This year’s Operation Transformation experts Aoife Hearne, Karl Henry, Dr Sumi Dunne and Dr Eddie Murphy
There are three Kildare locations for this year's Operation Transformation walks - Celbridge, Kilcock and Naas.
They begin at 9.30am this Saturday, February 19 and it is free to take part.
❗ Join us this Saturday for the Operation Transformation Walk ❗— Kildare Sports Pship (@KildareSP) February 16, 2022
Come along for the family-friendly 5k Walk at one of the following locations:
- Castletown House, Celbridge
- The Harbour House, Kilcock
- Naas Racecourse#kildaresportspartnership pic.twitter.com/Y7VLDRqklG
