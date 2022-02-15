Kildare town playground closed today

Pic: Kildare County Council
A playground in Kildare town will be closed today.
Kildare County Council (KCC) said that the playground at Lourdesville in Kildare town will be closed today in order to facilitate surface patching and other routine maintenance.
The playground will re-open tomorrow.
KCC said that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie, and offered its apologies for any inconvenience caused.
