Motoring: Experience Hyundai’s new Ioniq 5 Electric Vehicle for yourself

The Irish Times Car of the Year, German Car of the Year 2022, Auto Express Car of the Year… Ioniq? More like Iconic.

“Ticks all the grown-up sensible boxes and looks this flipping special. Tesla’s worst nightmare” — Top Gear.

Over recent years, Hyundai has been at the forefront of producing well-built, practical electrified family cars.

But, pioneering and innovative auto makers must continue to push things forward, or risk falling into EV obscurity, and that is exactly what Hyundai has done with its latest Ioniq 5 hatchback/crossover.

In a move away from the architecture used so far across its electric, hybrid and combustion-engined models, the Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s first car to use its new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and, as a foundation for the company’s next-level EV tech, it’s mightily impressive.

The fact that its retro XXL hot hatch bodywork conceals one of the most complete family EVs money can buy is downright remarkable.

With an enormously spacious interior, super-fast charging speeds and a range of up to 481km, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 effortlessly combines sensational standout looks, composed handling, the latest technology and a suite of safety features as standard. But don’t take our word for it!

Visit your local Fitzpatrick’s Hyundai in Kildare town, Naas or Tullamore and find out for yourself just how fantastic Hyundai’s brand new EV really is.