Driver arrested after HGV had fake registration plates on Kildare road

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit said this HGV had fake registration plates when stopped near Naas this week.
Officers were conducting checkpoints on the R445.
Gardaí said the vehicle was found to have altered registration plates.
In addition, it had not been taxed for two years.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
Court proceedings will follow in Naas District Court in coming weeks.
