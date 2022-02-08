Provision of additional bed units needed at St. Vincent's Hospital, Kildare Senator says

Additional bed units are needed as soon as possible at St Vincent's Hospital (SVH) — that's according to one Kildare Senator.

Labour Party Senator Mark Wall made the comments while speaking in the Seanad today.

Senator Wall said that SVH acts as one of the biggest employers of in Athy.

He also pointed to the fact that, in 2019, a design team was assigned to SVH, and "promised a 50 bed unit, costing around €9.3 million."

"I would ask the Minister to confirm that this plan will proceed, and in the quickest possible timeframe," Senator Wall added.

In response to the Athy representative, Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan TD, said that he could confirm that the plans will be completed in two phases; with the 50 bed unit to be implemented as part of the first phase.

Senator Mark Wall, Labour Party

He too shared his concerns with Senator Wall over the hospital's infrastructure, saying: "Many hospitals (in Ireland) are less than ideal in a modern context."

The Fine Gael Minister also said that phase 2 would include plans for two 10-bed dementia units at SVH.

"Planning permission should be due by Q1 of this year, although this will be subject to various approval stages," he explained.

Senator Wall replied that while he was pleased to hear the confirmation, he told Minister Feighan that the "people of Athy and its surrounding areas, and in particular staff at the SVH, want to know is that these plans will proceed."

Following this, Minister Feighan reassured Senator Wall that the planning permission would be agreed upon by Q1 2022.

Yesterday, Senator Mark Wall criticised both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in their approach to the cost of living, referring to the two parties as being "out-of-touch" with the public.