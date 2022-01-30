Man, 40s, dies after being hit by car in Newcastle, Co Dublin

A man in his 40s has died after he was struck by a car in Newcastle, near the Kildare-Dublin border, late yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 11pm on Sunday, January 29, on the R120 in Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital by ambulance, where he later passed away. No other injuries were reported during the collision.

The R120 (Peamount Road) is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Gardaí remain at the scene this morning, as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.