Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Kildare crash

Picture: Wicklow Fire Service via Twitter
An injured motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance earlier today after a crash in County Kildare.
Fire crews from Baltinglass and Carlow, plus the National Ambulance Service, attended the scene in Castledermot. According to the Emergency Times news service, a Coast Guard Rescue helicopter also attended to offer assistance, before returning to base.
Pictures from the scene below from Wicklow Fire Service Twitter.
