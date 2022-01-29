MISSING PERSON: Woman, 45, missing from County Kildare town

A woman has been reported missing from Leixlip, Co Kildare. Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Caroline Power who was last seen in Leixlip, shortly after noon on Thursday, January 27.
Caroline is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height, and of slim build with long blonde hair. When last seen, she was wearing a long sleeved purple coat.
Gardaí and Caroline’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Caroline’s whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.