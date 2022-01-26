Cyclist hit by car and seriously injured in Kildare on Wednesday afternoon

File photo
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on Station Road, Allenwood, Naas this afternoon Wednesday, January 26.
Shortly before 2pm, a male cyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car. Gardaí and ambulance attended the scene.
The cyclist, a man in his early 60s, was airlifted from the scene by the Air Corp Ambulance to Beaumont Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was uninjured.
Diversions are in place as Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene.
Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have video footage or anyone who witnessed the incident on Station Road to come forward to them.
Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station at 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
