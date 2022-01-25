Naas singer Sharon remembers Meat Loaf

Naas woman Sharon Sexton is currently playing a leading role in Bat Out of Hell The Musical in London, which musician Meat Loaf inspired.

The singer was a huge supporter of the musical and had produced it.

The larger than life rock star died last Thursday at the age of 74.

“I was lucky enough to work with him and meet him when originating the role in 2017 and I last saw him when he came to see the show when it played in London before the pandemic,” recalled Sharon, a former St Mary’s College student who grew up in the Lakelands area.

Sharon added: “The show is currently on tour throughout the UK and we played in Wimbledon on Friday night. I led a special encore tribute in his honour.

“It was a really moving evening, a big celebration of his life and we hope that’s what the show will continue to be.”

The show will be brought to an Irish audience later this year when it will be hosted at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre between August 10 and September 20.

Tickets are on sale now.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the show home. The last time I played the Bord Gais was when I was playing Donna in Mamma Mia in 2020,” added Sharon.

The Naas woman began performing with the Naas Musical Society when she was 13. She later went on to study voice and theatre in DIT’s conservatory of music and drama.

She has worked extensively in Ireland performing in musicals like IKEANO, Oliver!, Annie, Anglo The Musical and these performances were staged in the Olympia, Bord Gais Energy Theatre, the National Concert Hall and in pantomime at the Gaiety Theatre before moving to London to be part of the original cast of Roddy Doyle’s The Commitments in 2013.

Sharon has also worked throughout the West End and toured with many shows.

Awards

She has also won awards and attracted positive reviews for her portrayals and was recently described as one of “the best voices the UK currently has to offer”

However, added Sharon, “I always take great pride in being Irish and pointing out where I’m from.”