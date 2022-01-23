Search

23 Jan 2022

Stick to your New Year’s Resolutions with Naas Hypnotherapy

Florence Bray of Irish Hypnotherapy

23 Jan 2022 3:00 PM

How is it going for you ?

What was on your New Year’s Resolution list this year ?

Quit smoking? Lose weight? Exercise? Something else ?

Do you need help to keep it going ?

This is the time of year when many of us set the intentions using the willpower part of the mind.

Many of us struggle as time goes on as willpower weakens.

It can feel very challenging, sticking with the intention we set. The struggle becomes harder, causing us to give in. We believe it is not possible to continue and we’re back to square one.

Our mind is not where we need it to be. The willpower part needs a back-up. That is where the powerful sub-conscious mind is needed.

Hypnosis is a tool to access that part. It strengthens your mindset to make the change you want.

Then sticking with the intention is easier and more effective.

Being a non-smoker feels normal and natural.

Eating healthier, cutting out junk foods is a pleasure.

Motivation to exercise kicks in.

The mind is more focused and it even feels natural.

Getting your mindset right is the secret ingredient to reach goals and maintain them. It is like having a personal trainer for your mind.

By training your mind to think in a more helpful way you can achieve the changes you want.

The change you desire is easier than you think.

Florence Bray

Clinical Hypnotherapist

Irish Hypnosis

Naas, Co. Kildare

Dublin 12

0871650063

Naashypnosis@gmail.com

