How’s your stress levels? Manage your wellness journey with Naas Holistic Centre

Are you... having trouble sleeping? Feeling anxious or unsettled? Experiencing aches, tightness, digestive issues? Finding it hard to focus or to stay motivated? Headaches? Dizziness? Irritable?

The first step in managing stress is recognising you are at crisis point. Once you have awareness that you are experiencing high stress levels, there are many ways you can empower yourself back to better wellness and balance. Below are just a few inspirations for you to consider:

Show compassion and kindness to yourself as you ease yourself back to better wellbeing.

Explore ways to help connect more with yourself through meditation and breathwork and/or exercise and gentle body movement.

Enjoy the healing benefits of nature regularly.

Eat well and try instil a good sleep routine

Spend time with friends and family who ‘uplift’ you

Seek help and get professional support if needed

Both Naas Holistic Centre & Lake Shore Wellness Centre (beside The Avon in Blessington) offer a full range of body work, talk therapies and energy therapies to help you begin your wellness journey.

