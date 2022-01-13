Car seized off Kildare learner driver with worn tyres and no L plates

The faulty tyres on the car seized by Kildare gardaí
Naas Roads Policing Unit recently seized a car whose tyres were in very poor condition from a driver in County Kildare.
According to the gardaí, using the Mobility App, it was found that the driver was also an unaccompanied learner with no L Plates. The car was also untaxed.
Proceedings against the driver will follow, said gardaí.
Varadkar first made the suggestion of the double bank holiday last year, which was originally planned for this year, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.