New financial director at Sturdy Products Ltd in Blessington

Tom O'Hanlon
Sturdy Products Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom O’Hanlon CIMA to the Board of Directors.
Tom brings a wealth of experience in Financial Governance to the Board, from previous positions in SMEs across a range of sectors including Manufacturing/Security/ Transport and Retail.
Sturdy Products Ltd, based at Blessington, Co. Wicklow, is one of Ireland’s leading specialises in Rotational Moulding, providing products and service to Local Authority; Hospitality; Retail; Construction Supplies and allied activities.
