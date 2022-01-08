BREAKING: Over 5,000 Kildare homes hit by boil water notice issued for Monasterevin and surrounding areas

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for some 5,700 homes in Monasterevin and the surrounding areas because of inadequate chlorination of the public water supply due to disinfection issues at the water treatment plant.

Irish Water made the decision to issue the advisory to customers in consultation with the Health Service Executive and Kildare County Council. It affects those served by the Monasterevin public water supply, including Monasterevin, Kildangan, Kilberry and parts of North Athy and surrounding areas.

Map of areas affected:

According to the utility company, Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Kildare County Council to resolve this situation with a view to lifting the precautionary boil notice as soon as possible, in consultation with the HSE.

Irish Water says that water is still safe to use for hygiene purposes, including handwashing, and advised customers to follow HSE Covid-19 advice.

Customers can also check if they are impacted by this Boil Water Notice by visiting www.water.ie/help/water-quality/ and entering their property’s Eircode in the search bar. (Click through the pink 'More Details' button after entering Eircode).

Monasterevin was hit by a water outage last Monday which affected most of the town during the morning.

Speaking about the imposition of the Boil Water Notice this evening, John O’Donoghue, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water said, “Irish Water apologises for the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. Our number one priority is public health and the safety and well-being of our customers. We would like to reassure our customers that Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts are working with our colleagues in Kildare County Council to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

"While we are working to lift the Boil Water Notice, we would like to remind people to check if they are in an affected area and to familiarise themselves with the safety advice."

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled and cooled. Those who have concerns can contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.

Boil Water Notice advice

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.



What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.



Using water during a Boil Water Notice Video: