MISSING PERSON: Teenage boy missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare

Shane O'Connor
A 17-year-old boy is missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare, since this morning.
Shane O'Connor was last seen in the Tallaght area this morning, Thursday, January 6, and gardai are concerned for his welfare. An appeal has been made to the public for help in tracing the teenager.
Shane is described as being 5’ 6” in height with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on Shane’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
