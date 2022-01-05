Kildare County Council are advertising six properties on Choice Based Letting

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) are advertising six properties on Choice Based Letting.
The properties are listed as follows:
• Newbridge, Co. Kildare – 1 Bedroom Terraced Bungalow – LEASED UNIT
• Nurney, Co. Kildare – 3 Bedroom semi detached bungalow
• Ard a Laoi, Castledermot, Co. Kildare – 3 Bedroom semi detached two storey House – LEASED UNIT
• Ard a Laoi, Castledermot, Co. Kildare – 4 Bedroom semi detached two storey House – LEASED UNIT
• Naas, Co. Kildare – 3 Bedroom semi detached two-storey House
KCC added that housing applicants can register their interest and will remain on line until Thursday, the January 13, 2022 at 12.00 noon.
Further information can be found by clicking here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.