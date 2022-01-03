Water outage in Monasterevin, Co Kildare

Monasterevin Main Street. File photograph
Irish Water has said it is investigating the cause of an unexpected water outage in Monasterevin and the surrounding areas this morning, Monday, January 3.
Residents have complained of low pressure in their taps, and that water is completely gone in some areas of the town.
Local councillor Kevin Duffy said that he has been in contact with the utility company, and has been informed that there is a proble in the treatment plant and with low reservoir levels. Cllr Duffy said that Irish Water are hoping to resolve the issue and get the water supply up and running shortly.
Residents in several areas of the town, including Cowpasture, St Evin's Park, Drogheda Street, Baraderra, Togher Road, Old Grange and more, have reported the water shortage. Kildangan residents have also said on social media that they are affected by the outage.
