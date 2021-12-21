Search

21 Dec 2021

Kildare man accused of attempted murder in Naas pleads guilty to causing serious harm

Central Criminal Court

Kildare man accused of attempted murder pleads guilty to causing serious harm

Reporter:

Paul Neilan

A Kildare man accused of attempted murder has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to causing serious harm to another male at his home address.

Today, before Mr Justice Paul McDermott, Jonathan Reid (27) of Newhall, Naas, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Greg Shiels on March 6, 2020, at New Hall, contrary to Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997.

Paul Greene SC, prosecuting, told Mr Justice McDermott that a nolle prosequi (a decision not to proceed) will be entered by the State on the charge of attempted murder at a later date and asked that a victim impact statement be prepared.

Mr Greene said that a trial date of January 17, 2022, could now be vacated.

Séamus Clarke SC, for Reid, asked for a governor's report and a probation report to be prepared for the sentence hearing.

Mr Justice McDermott said both reports and that victim impact statement should be available for the sentence hearing, which he fixed for March 21, 2022, and remanded Reid to remain in custody to that date.

