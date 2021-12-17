Headcount: How many sheep and goats are in Kildare?

The 2021 Sheep and Goat census forms are on the way to over 48,000 sheep and goat keepers registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

In keeping with previous years, the Department has selected Friday 31 December as the 2021 census date.

"Keepers should be aware that completion and return of the census is a legal obligation. Keepers are also required to record the census data on their flock registers. Failure to return a completed form on time could impact on eligibility for certain Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine schemes," said the Department.

The Department encourages all keepers to return their census data online via www.agfood.ie

While postal returns will be accepted, the cut off date for submission is 31st January 2022.

Completed forms returned by post must arrive at the address printed on the envelope provided with the census form no later than 31 January 2022. It is not permitted to submit forms by post through any office of the Department.

An extended deadline of 14 February 2022 applies to online returns only.

Keepers who are not already registered on www.agfood.ie can do so by logging on to www.agfood.ie and clicking the option to ‘Register’. Keepers using on-line services for the first time must allow sufficient time for their personal log-on details to be sent to them by post after they register. These details will be required for secure connection to the AIM database to submit census data.

Keepers intending to use agfood.ie for the first time should start the registration process early to ensure that they receive their log-in details in time to submit their census information online by 14 February 2022.

A step-by-step guide to completing the Census on-line is provided on the back of the 2021 Census form. With regard to postal returns, the onus remains with the flock/herd keeper to make sure that completed census forms are received on time. Keepers should be aware that, in the case of dispute regarding postal returns, the only acceptable proof of postage is a Registered Post receipt. Postal certificates or express post receipts are not acceptable as proof of postage.

Returns after that date must be submitted in paper form to the Department’s office in Backweston, Co. Kildare. However, it should be stressed that 2021 census data submitted in paper form after 31st January 2022 or online after 14th February 2022 will be considered to be late. Late submission of sheep and goat census information may have implications for eligibility for certain Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine schemes.