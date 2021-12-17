Kildare DJs spread festive spirit on Christmas FM in aid of Barnardos

A number of Kildare radio DJs have volunteered their services on Christmas FM this year to raise funds for Barnardos.

The station aims to raise over €250,000 which will go directly towards the charity’s mission of working to give vulnerable children living in disadvantaged communities a better chance.

Former well known radio presenter, Noel Shannon said he was happy to say he’s been part of the on-air team at Christmas FM since the station first began.

“Playing stacks of tunes at the time of year when people are in festive mood and the massive reaction from listeners make it all so enjoyable. Of course, raising much-needed funds for charity makes it even more worthwhile as well as being great fun,” said the Milltown man.

With over 30 years broadcasting experience on many radio stations across Ireland, Keith Shanley currently presents the longest running love songs programme in the country, Twilight Time, on Midlands 103FM.

The Celbridge resident said; “I’ve been with Christmas FM from day one, presenting the Breakfast Show for eight years and the popular Sleigh Ride.

“I feel everybody should do something for charity, both in their hometown and for their country, whether it be a donation or helping others by volunteering with a organisation.

“Everyone has a skill they can offer to a charitable organisation and I would like to think my skill set is in radio broadcasting. When I was asked to be involved in Christmas FM, it was a simple decision, and I’m delighted to still volunteer so many years later.”

Fellow Lilywhite, radio presenter John Troy is also doing his bit.

“I just love playing all those wonderful Christmas songs and the joy they bring to our listeners. Christmas FM is the happiest station to be involved in. Christmas starts when Christmas FM goes on air! I love being part of something that gives so much to our chosen charities every year,” said the adopted Naas man.

Celbridge native, Alan Young is a presenter and content creator with a passion for radio, TV and digital media — an industry he’s currently pursuing a full-time career in.

“I love Christmas FM, it’s stockings are full of creative, ambitious people wanting to give back. There’s magic in the air at the studios and what you hear on air is only a sprinkling of the work that all the elves give to the station at such a precious time. I’m delighted to be a part of something that helps to improve the lives of others every festive season.”