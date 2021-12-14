Search

14 Dec 2021

Owen C Lynch's O Holy Night concert returns to Kildare this Saturday

Owen C Lynch's O Holy Night concert returns to Kildare this Saturday

Owen C Lynch’s popular O Holy Night Christmas concert returns to the Kildare stage this Saturday, December 18 at 7.30pm. This year Owen and the award-winning choir, the OCL Vocal Ensemble and guest soloists will perform for the first time at Naas CBS.

The programme of festive favourites will include Winter Wonderland, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Ring Christmas Bells, Silent Night, O Holy Night and much more — plus a special ABBA tribute medley to celebrate the iconic group’s 40th year anniversary.

As audience safety is of the utmost importance during these challenging times, seating for O Holy Night will be limited to 50% capacity. Attendance to the concert can only be allowed on presentation of a valid Covid-19 vaccination cert. All certs will be checked at the door along with the ticket holder’s relevant photo ID.

Please note this is a ticket only event and tickets are non-refundable except in the event of concert cancellation.

Get your tickets

Admission is €25 and tickets are now on sale. For bookings, please call/text Veronica 087 794 0850.

