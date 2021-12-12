BREAKING: Man dies after being struck by car in Celbridge, Co Kildare

File photo
A man in his 60s lost his life after a fatal road traffic collision on the Maynooth Road, Celbridge, Co Kildare, late yesterday evening, Saturday, December 11.
The incident involved a car and the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Naas General Hospital where a post mortem will take place. No other injuries have been reported.
Forensic Collision Investigators attended and an examination of the scene took place. The road is now open.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam video) and were travelling along the Maynooth Road and the surrounding area between 10.00pm and 11.30pm yesterday evening, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
