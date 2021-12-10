Whitmore welcomes funding for Blessington Masterplan but calls for similar initiative for Baltinglass

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has welcomed news that funding has been allocated for the new Blessington Masterplan, however, Deputy Whitmore has called for a similar initiative to be carried out in Baltinglass.

Sns says “I welcome funding for the development of plans to upgrade Blessington Town Centre with €100,000 awarded to Wicklow County Council to carry out a masterplan to enable this. It is a much needed initiative for the area which has seen huge population growth and a lack of public facilities to go along with it.

“While details of what will be included in the masterplan have yet to be finalised, I hope that the initiative will pave the way for more local business opportunities and retail once the masterplan addresses dereliction and the town is revitalised. There is so much potential in Blessington and I’m glad to see it being harnessed by Wicklow County Council.

“However, I believe a similar initiative needs to be started in Baltinglass which has been largely overlooked at these funding streams. The town is very rich in archaeological and natural heritage there is huge potential waiting to be harnessed here too. However, the town’s retail potential is not being fully realised for example there is a local campaign looking for a supermarket to come into the town which shows an obvious need for planning, community and retail development in the area.

“I will put in a case for Baltinglass so that the town can be considered in future funding opportunities. For now, it is great to see moves to develop West Wicklow and look forward to seeing the work being carried out.”