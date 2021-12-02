Kildare access groups call for new members to join up

File photo
Local access groups across the county are calling for new members to join up.
With brances in Athy, Celbridge, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge, it hopes to expand to other towns.
"Would you be interested in getting involved in your local access group to join us in working towards making your local area accessible to all?," said a group spokesperson.
"We meet once a month and would love you to get involved if you have the time and interest in joining with us. Please contact by email: countykildareaccessnetwork@gmail.com or by Messenger via Facebook Naas Access & Disability Group."
