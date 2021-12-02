Kildare students are now experts in looking after cats and dogs

Lauren Holton , Zoe Callaghan, Roísín Dodd, Jordan Chu, Chantel Weldon, Abbie Greene, Steven Pinlac, Emma Cardiff and Jessica Behan (and of course Chucky the dog !!)
When it comes to the art of training and looking after cats and dogs, the students at St Conleths Community College in Newbridge certainly have the know how.
The Post Leaving Cert (PLC) Animal Care class recently completed their Canine and Feline Handling and Restraining Workshop recently.
They received their training from Lily 4 Paws, an organisation that runs workshops with the aim of giving students a rounded view of pet ownership and animal welfare in Ireland. Chucky the dog came to the school on the day to be part of the training course.
The group also collected their Canine CPR and First Responder Certificates after successful completion of the CPR training day. As all students are currently enjoying their weekly work placement , St. Conleth’s Community College want to say a big thank you to the local vets, shelters, groomers, stud farms, livery yards, equine centres, and boarding kennels who are facilitating these placements.
Roísín Dodd taking part in the course
Abbie Greene learning all the training techniques
