21/11/2021

Emergency sirens will sound across Kildare this evening for road traffic victims

Emergency vehicles will be parked outside stations and lit up blue this evening for Remembrance Day

Emergency sirens will sound across Kildare this evening for road traffic victims

Gardaí, fire and ambulance personnel across Kildare, and the rest of Ireland, will signify their support and involvement for ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’ this evening by turning-out emergency vehicles outside their stations between 7pm and 8pm with blue lights on while a single siren sound will be activated every 15 minutes for the hour.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday in November each year. The public are also invited ‘light up for road safety’ by shining a light their front windows or leave a porch light on during this hour of reflection, in remembering those who have died on the roads.

Kildare County Council’s Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh is Chairperson of the Local Authority Road Safety Officers. He said, "Emergency service personnel witness firsthand, the carnage, trauma and devastation suffered on the roads.

“Gardai, fire and ambulance personnel are primarily the first responders from the emergency services who attend to road traffic collisions and they see at first hand, up close and personal, the carnage, trauma and devastation suffered on the roads. This evening between 7pm and 8pm, those services will join the Road Safety Authority and Local Authority Road Safety Offices in marking this important day by ‘Shining a Light’ for road safety by parking a garda vehicle, an emergency ambulance or a fire tender outside their stations with blue lights on for an hour and a single siren sound every 15 minutes during that hour, and this is to signify their involvement in World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.”

Celina Barrett, Chairperson of the Chief Fire Officer’s Association said “A particularly serious or fatal collision can affect everyone in the community, including the emergency services who are called out to deal with the incident.  On World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, the Chief Fire Officers Association is asking everyone to take a moment to remember those who have died on the roads and their grieving families, and to consider the Garda and emergency service personnel who respond to collisions.”

Road Safety Officers are appealing to all road users to use travel safely and consider the carnage and consequences which can follow a collision.

