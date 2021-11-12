Kill scoops top Tidy Towns award in Kildare

Kill has scooped the top award for Tidy Towns in Kildare this year.

The national award winners were revealed earlier today, with Ennis in Co Clare declared Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2021.

Several Kildare towns and villages featured among the overall medallists. Straffan took a gold medal in the Category C competition; Kill gold in Category D; and Naas, Maynooth and Leixlip gold in Category G.

Ballymore Eustace took a silver medal in Category C; and Celbridge and Newbridge in Category G.

Rathangan was awarded a bronze medal in Category G; and Clane in Category E.

Kill took the overall county award, with Straffan highly commended; Naas commended. Kildare town won an Endeavour Award.

Within County Kildare; the top town or village in each category was: Category A: Timolin; Category B: Broadford; Category C: Straffan; Category D: Kill; Category E: Clane; Category G: Naas. Tidy Towns entrants are divided into category based on population size.

The announcement was made at a scaled-back event held in the RDS today with a small number of representatives present from this year’s entries to the competition. The event was streamed live to thousands of TidyTowns volunteers around the country.

Kill was tops in County Kildare