Search

09/11/2021

Kildare County Council announce temporary road closure to facilitate wastewater connection works

Kildare County Council announce temporary road closure to facilitate wastewater connection works

File pic

Reporter:

Reporter

A temporary road closure has just been announced by Kildare County Council (KCC) in order to facilitate wastewater connection works.

KCC said in a statement that it, on behalf of Irish Water, gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the road located at School Street, Kilcock (R-125-0), from the Junction of Harbour Street (R-148) to the Junction with New Lane (L-50392).

The closure will take place over four days, from Tuesday November 30 until Friday December 3.

KCC added that vehicles wanting to travel northbound on School Street will be diverted north along the R148.

Then, At the junction of Bridge Street and New Lane, vehicles will be instructed to turn right onto the L-50392 which will mark the end of the diversion.

It added that diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the council and An Garda Síochána, while emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

KCC also said that any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to: the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15 2021.

Kildare Minister and Senator both welcome government's €70 million agrifood investment

Kildare GAA: Three managerial vacancies at senior club level

Sarsfields' Padraig Brennan latest to step aside

Naas CBS open campaign in style

Too much strength and power for Scoil Eoin in the Leinster Schools 'A'

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media