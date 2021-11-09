Temporary water outage to take place in North Kildare town tomorrow

File pic
A temporary water outage is set to take place in North Kildare town tomorrow, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
It said in an online statement that repairs to a leaking SV will be carried out tomorrow Wednesday October 10 at No 325 Ryevale Lawns in Leixlip.
Supply to Ryevale and Ryemount Abbey will be affected from 10am until 5pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.