Missing person: Woman (61) missing from Wicklow

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 61-year-old Ailish Fitzmaurice who was last seen at approximately 11.30am on Friday, November 5, in the Brittas Bay area of Co Wicklow.
Ailish is described as approximately 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Ailish’s whereabouts is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
