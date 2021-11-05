From a murder in 1916 to a beautiful woman in a long red cloak, the West Wicklow Historical Society journal has it all

The latest journal
The 11th Journal of the West Wicklow Historical Society will be launched on Thursday 11 November by Chris Lawlor.
As well as being the renowned local historian of Dunlavin, Chris is also joint-editor of the Journal, along with the WWHS Hon. Secretary, Donal McDonnell.
This new edition features articles by an array of the area’s best known local historians, including Jim Corley, Brendan Corrigan, Cora Crampton, Johnny Glennon and Emma Lyons, and Rosemary Raughter from over the mountains.
There are articles on oatmeal biscuits, railway history, Punchestown fashion, early twentieth century Unionist Wicklow women, the lead up to the Civil War in Kildare, a Wicklow man in India, Irish language influence on West Wicklow place names, a beautiful woman in a long red cloak, and a murder in 1916.
Boleying or, more formally, transhumance, in the Wicklow area is examined. The sixteenth century ‘O’Tooles of Imail’ are brought to life. Burgage is visited and Baltinglass Courthouse is revisited. The Rev. Ogle Moore of Manor Kilbride is remembered. And then there is the Baltinglass-born Jennie Wyse Power (another O’Toole) and her husband featuring in the pages of Joyce’s Ulysses. The place to get it hot off the press is at Baltinglass Golf Club at 8pm on Thursday 11 November. All welcome, but admission will be in accordance with Covid guidelines. Tea/coffee will be served.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.