25/10/2021

Spook-tacular line-up for Halloween festival in Kildare town

Ensuring public safety is paramount, Kildare Town community group along with Kildare County Council and Into Kildare are running a reduced line up to their annual Halloween Festival. It starts off with on street Halloween art which is currently on display within the centre of the town. 

On Wednesday October 27th at 9pm; Scare on the Square takes place with an open air screening of the family friendly movie PanaNorman. Entry is free and is weather permitting. 


On Friday October 29th the Twilight Market takes place on the Square from 6-9pm with a wide collection of bespoke stalls accompanied by music and fire eaters. 
From 9pm Cill Dara Rugby Club is hosting a Drive In Halloween movie. 

On Saturday October 30th from 4:30-7pm Cherry Avenue becomes a haven for Halloween fans. This family friendly event includes pumpkin hunts, story telling by firelight, a fire eater, karaoke with Owen Fagan along with a special performance of a Halloween play from the award winning Silken Thomas Players. Entry is free. 


The Irish National Stud are also hosting their annual Spooktacular event which runs until Sunday October 31st. Visitors can expect spooky crafts, trick or treat magic shows, scary storytelling and much more! Visit www. irishnationalstud.ie 


There is plenty to keep Halloween enthusiasts both young and old entertained in Kildare town this week. Do you DARE to visit?


For more information on all the above events visit www.kildareheritage.com

