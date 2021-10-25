KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Woodland industrial units to rent

Business owners will definitely be interested in these two industrial units which have become available near Castledermot.
Jordan Auctioneers are offering for rent two industrial units located just outside Castldermot at Woodlands West extending to 8,500 each giving a total of 17,000 sq.ft .
The property is easily accessible to the M9 Motorway (Junction 4) and may suit a range of possible storage uses.
There is a private avenue with electric gates leading to a hardcore yard.
Roller doors
Both units have roller shutter doors but there is no 3-phase power is supplied.
Additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers by phoning 045 – 433550.
