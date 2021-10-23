KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Charming Kilkea bungalow with own home office

Jordan Auctioneers are delighted to offer this fine detached home to the market.

Approached by a gravel drive set amidst a 0.47 acre site, mainly in lawn with flower beds and apaved patio area, the property is enclosed by mature trees with a separate detached garage.

The house has the benefit of oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows and PVC fascia/soffits.

To the rear of the house is a separate home office ideal for remote working or alternatively a home gym.

Situated in a nice quiet rural setting only 1½ km from Kilkea Castle Hotel, Golf Course and Leisure Centre on 180 acres of mature parkland, the surrounding towns include Athy 10 km, Carlow 14 km and Kilcullen 24 km.

Commuters have the benefit of the train service available from Athy and the property is approximately 66 km south west of the M50 via the M9 Motorway access at Junction 3 (c. 8 km).

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall with oak floor, sitting room with oak floor and fireplace, kitchen/dining room with Rangemaster cooker and built in ground and eye level presses, three bedrooms and family bathroom.

Outside there is a separate detached garage (c. 166 sq.ft.), home office/gym (c. 225 sq.ft.), boiler house (120 sq.ft.), toilet, two stores and a lean-to storage area.

This is a ideal three bedroom home situated in a nice quiet setting on a mature site which must be viewed to be appreciated.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €295,000.

Mr Hargaden can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.