Plans in pipeline for 11 new Ballymore Eustace homes

Plans are due to be lodged soon for 11 new homes in Ballymore Eustace.
Juan, Patrick, Mark and Marialnes McCormack want to build the units at Oliver Plunkett Road at the junction with the R411. The plans consist of two semi-detached bungalows, two two-storey semi-detached houses, three two-storey detached houses, and two two-storey blocks containing two apartments each.
The plans are due to lodged with Kildare County Council soon.
