21/10/2021

Kildare school raises funds for local Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind branch

TY fundraiser

Kildare school raises funds for local Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind branch

The students with Kim and her guide dog Jango

Transition Year students at St Paul's Secondary School in Monasterevin have picked a charity that is close to their hearts for a fundraising project. 

The students, along with their teacher Aoife Comerford, had a recent visit from Kim Murphy with her guide dog Jango. The students are carrying out a fundraising event in aid of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and families of Children with Autism.

Find out more about the Kildare branch of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind by clicking here.

