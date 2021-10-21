Paint your pumpkin pink for breast cancer awareness with Kildare cancer centre

The Little Way Cancer Support Centre in Clane has launched its paint your pumpkin pink campaign this Halloween for breast cancer awareness.

"October is breast cancer awareness month and here at the Little Way Cancer Support Centre we are asking shops, businesses, schools and families in Kildare to paint their pumpkins pink to highlight the importance of prevention and the early detection of breast cancer. It’s vital that we continue to promote the importance of continually checking and it becomes the norm from an early age as it is well proven that early detection can lead to better outcomes," said centre director, Dearbhail Maloney.

"This fun and seasonal themed event can include etching simple messages, a name, a themed carving on your pink pumpkin. It’s an event that appeals to all ages and can act as a simple reminder to someone to get checked out."

Ms Maloney said that every year 3,600 women and around 37 men are diagnosed with breast cancer.

"By promoting awareness and educating how to check for signs of breast cancer we can continue to reduce the mortality rate," she added.

"Little Way Cancer Support Centre is 18 years based in Kildare we provide emotional and practical support to those affected by cancer, their families and friends. Located in Clane, we provide one to one counselling, complementary therapies and access to support groups for those going through their cancer journey.

"Through fundraising these services are provided free of charge to clients. To ensure we can continue to provide these vital services in Kildare we ask you to paint your pumpkin, share them on our Pumpkin Patch social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) and donate a minimum of €2 via www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/pink pumpkin."



For more details about the event and how you can assist please contact



Dearbhail Maloney

Little Way Cancer Support Centre

Email: clane@little-way.org

Phone: 045902996/0872983140

Facebook: Little Way Clane

Instagram: LittleWay94